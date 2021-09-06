Everton’s role has changed since Rafa Benitez’s arrival, according to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has spoken about how his role at Everton has evolved as he has grown up at Goodison Park.

After establishing his best-ever numbers throughout last season, the striker has had a solid start to 2021/22, scoring in each of his three Premier League outings thus far this season.

The 24-year-old has developed into one of the most dangerous forwards in the Premier League, and he believes his role at the club is evolving as well.

The England international believes he is developing into a leader in the squad, and he enjoys being a focal point for his teammates at the top of the pitch.

“I think my role has evolved as I’ve matured and grown older and gained more experience, and I’m more of a senior player in the team now,” Calvert-Lewin told evertontv.

”It is my obligation to lead the squad from the front and to use my on-field skills to be a leader.

“It’s a role I’m totally prepared for and looking forward to.

“I’ve played a lot of games and am familiar with the club and what is expected of me, so it’s critical that I pass that information on.”

Calvert-Lewin was unable to play for England during the international break due to a thigh issue, depriving him of the opportunity to maintain his great start to the season.

When Everton hosts Burnley at Goodison Park on Monday evening as domestic football returns, the striker will be hoping to be back in action.

In addition, the 24-year-old has spoken out about being a player who leads by example.

“I believe there are several ways to lead. Players who are silent and lead by example may coexist with players who are more vocal,” he noted.

“I prefer to think of myself as a hybrid of the two.

“All I strive to do is give my all for the team, score goals, and lead by example.” Do the right thing and work hard, and the rest of the guys will notice.

“This season, we want to be consistent in our performance, and that requires us to focus, do the correct things, and listen to what.”

