Everton’s Richarlison returns as Rafa Benitez decides on Salomon Rondon.

For tonight’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, Richarlison returns to the Everton starting lineup.

The Brazilian, who was suspended for the game against Brentford on Sunday, is one of two alterations to the starting XI.

Liverpool’s Demarai Gray also begins the game, with Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon relegated to the bench.

As Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to be sidelined, Rafa Benitez sticks with Salomon Rondon up forward.

Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, and Lucas Digne make up Everton’s back four.

Richarlison will accompany Rondon in midfield, with Andros Townsend, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Gray.