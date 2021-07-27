Everton’s Richarlison price has been determined, while a loan deal for Clement Lenglet has been agreed.

Everton fans are eager for further information on the club’s transfer dealings after the club made their first three acquisitions under Rafa Benitez last week.

The Blues also won the Florida Cup on Sunday night, defeating Millonarios in a penalty shootout.

Everton won 10-9 in a dramatic shootout at the Camping World Stadium after Demarai Gray’s second-half penalty cancelled out Andres Llinas’ lucky opener.

Now that the summer window has opened, Benitez’s team has been connected with a number of high-profile signings, but who else can we expect to see at Goodison Park?

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Richarlison.

TuttoMercatoWEB is an Italian website.

According to the source, Everton would try to block Richarlison from joining Real Madrid this summer.

Thanks to former manager Carlo Ancelotti, the Blues have established a high asking price for the Brazilian’s services.

Last month, the Italian left Goodison Park to return to Madrid, and it has been suggested that he may be interested in taking Richarlison with him.

According to the report, Everton has set a £77 million asking price for Richarlison in the hopes of deterring the La Liga heavyweights from making a deal this summer.

Clement Lenglet is a Barcelona defender.

Sport is a Spanish news outlet.

Everton are still connected with a bid for Lenglet, according to the source, and the Blues are desperate to get him this summer.

Rafa Benitez wants to bring Lenglet to Goodison Park on a loan with an option to buy, according to the report.

According to reports, Barcelona may be obliged to sell Lenglet in order to raise finances, and would accept a £20 million bid for the defender.

Sergio Rico is the goalkeeper for PSG.

Matteo Moretto, a Sky Sports journalist.

Everton have made an offer for the 27-year-old, who is expected to depart PSG this summer, according to Moretto.

However, the Sky Sports journalist said in the same article that Rico had rejected down the deal because he wanted guaranteed playing time.

