Everton’s reaction to fan outrage demonstrates what matters ahead of the Liverpool match.

It’s already a game that many fans dread, let alone in these awful circumstances.

On Wednesday, Everton will host Liverpool at Goodison Park. One squad is on its way to the top of the league, while the other is currently the most out-of-form team in the division.

Unfortunately, we all know which way it is, and Rafa Benitez’s team does not appear to be in good shape heading into this latest match.

That was true even before the enmity that erupted after the Blues’ most recent defeat, a dreadful 1-0 loss at the hands of newly promoted Brentford.

The message from those who had traveled was plain when Everton’s players trudged over to the corner of the stadium on Sunday to apologize, standing a good 20 yards away from the supporters.

They were dissatisfied, to put it bluntly. Not with the players, the manager, the board, or anything else having to do with how the club is now handled and operating.

Realistically, that’s not the kind of vibe you want to have going into a match against your old city rivals, but it’s a dilemma the Blues have created.

It’s been fascinating to observe the relative hush that has followed Brentford’s setback.

The only genuine statement from the staff or team in the immediate aftermath has been Benitez and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s separate post-match comments, both recorded within an hour of the final whistle.

Although the manager has subsequently addressed the media for his pre-match press conference, it’s evident that the build-up to a derby hasn’t been the same.

There have been no rallying cries or encouraging remarks. Even on social media, the club’s official account has been noticeably quieter than usual, with Benitez’s post-Brentford and pre-Liverpool statements receiving only two tweets.

Perhaps some of the supporters’ message got through. They expect a lot more certainty than what they’ve seen thus far, especially against Brentford.

That turning point seems to be a watershed moment in the club’s recent history. Years of failures at every level had resulted in an irrefutable outpouring of rage.

The club is well aware of the stakes. “The summary has come to an end.”