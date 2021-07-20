Everton’s pursuit of James Carragher has come to a halt as a fresh signing has been discovered.

Everton and Wigan Athletic have been unable to agree on a deal for the recruitment of James Carragher.

The Blues are now hoping to sign Dutch defender Luuk Kluiters for their under-23 squad after negotiations came to a halt.

Kluiters has recently been on trial at Finch Farm, and Everton are hoping to secure a work permit from AZ Alkmaar for the 18-year-old.

However, with rounds of talks between Everton and the Latics ending without a contract being done, prospects of signing Carragher, who played for Wigan’s first team in a pre-season friendly against Oldham Athletic on Saturday, have dimmed.

The Blues are currently working on paperwork to bring Kluiters to the club following his trial, but there is still question as to whether the player will fit the essential criteria following changes to the laws as a result of Brexit.