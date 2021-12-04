Everton’s protest goals were exposed in a message addressed to Arsenal’s Farhad Moshiri ahead of the match.

The organizers of a planned Everton fan demonstration on Monday have explained their motivations in detail.

On Friday evening, a number of supporters’ clubs and individuals banded together to encourage others to join them in walking out of Chelsea’s forthcoming match against Arsenal in the 27th minute.

Fans are urged to leave for five minutes, till halftime, or to leave the stadium permanently, whichever they prefer.

The initial declaration on social media was followed by a complete statement on Saturday afternoon, in which majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri was given a clear message.

“It is designed to bring attention to the majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, who has not seen an improvement in the club’s fortunes despite investing £685 million approximately since February 2016, with multiple managerial appointments, a weakened and less competitive first team squad, and declining performances on the pitch,” the post read.

“The campaign appreciates and welcomes his financial contribution to the club.” The campaign, on the other hand, focuses on the club’s governance and management over the last six years.

“The campaign recognizes that without new investment and recruitment in the board and executive teams, the club’s chances of changing its fortunes are slim.”

“Farhad Moshiri’s investment is completely linked with the fans’ emotional and financial loyalty to the team.” We both want the same thing: a higher return on both of our assets.

“As a large stakeholder, we urge Farhad Moshiri to make the required management changes to improve performance.

“We urge Farhad Moshiri to interact with the club through official means in the future.

“We want Farhad Moshiri to communicate with supporters, meet with them, and discuss their issues.”

The post was sent to many fan accounts at the same time, as organizations continue to push supporters to join them at the start of next week.

This potential protest comes after Everton’s humiliating Merseyside Derby defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday, which elicited enraged and furious outbursts at Goodison Park.

After the final whistle, chants of “sack the board” could be heard, and those in the Blues hierarchy in attendance were approached by enraged fans as they exited their seats.

