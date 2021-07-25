Everton’s projected line-up against Southampton in their Premier League opener is worth £188 million.

Everton shattered their transfer record in 2017 when they signed Jordan Pickford from Sunderland.

After representing his country at the European Championships, the England international is yet to appear in pre-season training for the Blues.

Despite the fact that Pickford is still on vacation, his position as Rafa Benitez’s first choice goalkeeper is unlikely to be called into question.

Asmir Begovic has joined from Bournemouth as a back-up goalkeeper, but unless there is a fitness issue with Pickford, the England No. 1 will start against Southampton on August 14.

Everton have been connected with a slew of new right-backs, but Denzel Dumfries’ name keeps coming up more than most.

The PSV Eindhoven full-back has piqued the interest of several European clubs, including Serie A champions Inter Milan.

It’s unclear whether Everton will sign the player, but if they do, you’d expect the Netherlands international to be thrust into the starting lineup right away.

In Benitez’s first season in command, the position of centre back will be interesting, with Ben Godfrey putting his name in the pot to be a regular starter.

Godfrey will have the opportunity to impress Benitez throughout pre-season and stake a claim to being one of his most trusted defenders for the coming season.

One of Benitez’s more seasoned players, although not guaranteed to start against Southampton.

Benitez will also have Michael Keane at his disposal, but Mina is likely to get the nod and start against the Saints.

The 26-year-old was with Colombia for the Copa America, but will return to the United States in August for pre-season training and hopes to start the season opener.

Everton have a guy who is virtually guaranteed to start in the Premier League at left-back.

Lucas Digne may have sustained an injury during the Euros with France, but he is expected to play in pre-season.

A player who has yet to get his chance in an Everton shirt due to injuries that are not his fault.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has returned to full fitness and is already impressing Benitez and the rest of the group in pre-season training.

The 25-year-old has spent a lot of time on the bench over the last two years, but if.