Everton’s prior protests at Goodison Park and what happened next

On Friday evening, a number of Everton fan clubs banded together to advertise a forthcoming protest at Goodison Park.

The groups are pushing Blues fans to join them in walking out of Monday’s game against Arsenal in the 27th minute, symbolizing the number of years the Blues will have gone without a trophy by the time the next trophy opportunity occurs.

Following Wednesday’s humiliating 4-1 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, scenes of rage and anguish erupted in the stands.

In the Gwladys Street, a banner demanding more from the club, which had emerged in the away end against Brentford, was on display, with chants of “sack the board” clearly audible.

As they made their way back inside following the full-time whistle, members of the Everton leadership were greeted by enraged supporters.

Farhad Moshiri, the club’s principal stakeholder, was not present on Wednesday, but is anticipated to be present when the Gunners come on Monday evening.

And this isn’t even the first time he’ll recall a protest during his time at the club.

Only a few months after the billionaire made his initial investment at Everton, a major decision had to be taken about the manager’s future.

Roberto Martinez got off to a good start on Merseyside with a club-record points total in his first season, but everything went downhill after that, leading to the events of April 2016.

Everton welcomed Bournemouth to Goodison Park in search of only their fifth home win of a dismal season on their own turf, having been knocked out of the FA Cup semi-finals by Manchester United in dramatic late manner.

However, impressive runs in both domestic trophies couldn’t distract many fans from the genuine difficulties, and several expressed their discontent following a 2-1 victory over the Cherries.

On this occasion, some 100 fans chose to remain in their seats long after the last whistle had blown.

They put up placards criticizing Martinez while also calling for Bill Kenwright, the club’s chairman, to go.

A plane was flown as part of the protest, which took place during the match. “The summary has come to an end.”