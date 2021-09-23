Everton’s primary problem would be solved for free if Serge Aurier were to join.

Everton had a strong start to the season, going undefeated in their first five league and cup games. However, the Blues’ early optimism has swiftly faded after a string of setbacks over the last week.

The first came as a result of an unjustified 3-0 defeat at Villa Park, while the second came as a result of a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in the EFL Cup against Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Both defeats had one thing in common: they occurred when Everton manager Rafael Benitez was forced to make dramatic alterations to his starting eleven.

Everton were missing Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, and Seamus Coleman for both games.

The Blues’ efficiency in both boxes suffered as a result of this, but it was possibly Coleman’s absence that proved the most costly.

Given the Irishman’s age, it’s a reasonable argument that the other aforementioned Everton players are better overall persons, but there are adequate options for each of their roles within the club.

However, there isn’t one for Coleman, and the club’s refusal to bring in enough cover for this position in the summer has many fans questioning the club’s leadership.

Ben Godfrey and then Jonjoe Kenny filled in for Coleman, albeit the former – a centre-back by trade – seemed uneasy and the latter looked out of his depth.

With the window closed, there are few immediate options, at least until January. Serge Aurier’s sudden availability, on the other hand, has piqued interest.

While Everton isn’t believed to be actively pursuing him at the moment, his name has been mentioned, and considering his history at this level, it’s a move that makes sense.

After agreeing to a mutual termination of his contract, Tottenham released Aurier on a free transfer at the end of last month, concluding a four-year run with the club.

He joined the club from PSG in 2017 and has since made over 100 appearances for them, 19 of which came last season. The arrival of Emerson Royal from Barcelona, on the other hand, almost ensured he'd be nothing.