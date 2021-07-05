Everton’s Premier League fixtures for the years 2022 and 2023 have been rescheduled for television broadcast.

Following the release of the full fixture schedule in June, Everton’s newest Premier League fixtures to be televised live on TV have been confirmed.

Rafa Benitez was chosen as the Blues’ new manager earlier this month, and his Goodison reign will begin on August 14 at home against Southampton on the first day of the 2021-2022 Premier League season, with the Spaniard’s team facing Leeds United the following weekend in their first away trip.

In August, none of Everton’s games were rescheduled for television transmission, however in September, they welcome Burnley to Goodison Park before traveling to Aston Villa.

The Blues will now host the Clarets on Monday, September 13 at 8 p.m., while their trip to Villa Park on Saturday, September 18 has been rescheduled to 5:30 p.m., with both games being aired live on Sky Sports.

When Liverpool visits Goodison Park on Tuesday, November 30 at 7:45pm, the first Merseyside Derby of the season will take place.

The rematch is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m. at Anfield, although all games are subject to change.

Everton, who are still without a manager, welcome Norwich City to Goodison Park in September before welcoming Watford four weeks later. After that, they’ll travel to Brentford in November.

Burnley hosts the customary Boxing Day match before Everton host Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park in the New Year, with Newcastle United visiting Goodison Park in the meantime.

Manchester United will pay a visit to Goodison Park on Saturday, April 9th, to begin a challenging run-in.

Everton takes on Crystal Palace before heading to Anfield, with Chelsea, Leicester City, Brentford, and Arsenal rounding off the season.

Southampton, 14 August 2021, 15:00 (h)

Leeds United will play at 15:00 on August 21, 2021. (a)

8:00 a.m., August 28, 2021 – 15:00 p.m., Brighton (a)

Burnley (h)* 13/09/2021 – 20:00 – Streamed live on Sky Sports

Aston Villa (a)* vs. Chelsea (a)* – Live on Sky Sports – 18/09/2021 – 17:30

Norwich City – 25/09/2021 – 15:00 (h)

Manchester United, Tuesday, October 2, 2021, 15:00 (a)

West Ham United will play at 15:00 on October 16, 2021. (h)

Watford vs. Watford – 23/10/2021 – 15:00 (h)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 30/10/2021, 15:00. The summary comes to a close.