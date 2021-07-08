Everton’s possible lineup for Rafa Benitez’s first pre-season encounter as manager

Rafa Benitez has reunited with the majority of his squad at Finch Farm and is gearing up for a crucial pre-season.

On Monday, Everton’s players returned to the training complex, and on Tuesday, they took part in their first full training session with their new boss.

However, as a result of the latest constraints, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Moise Kean, and Bernard are all completing individual sessions from home and will rejoin the group in the coming days.

With the entire squad back at Finch Farm, the club’s pre-season games at the end of the month can begin in earnest.

Everton will most likely be without players who have competed in international events throughout the summer when they go to the United States for the Florida Cup.

In the tournament, the Blues will face Colombian side Millonarios and one of Arsenal or Inter Milan, but how will they line up in those matches?

We took a look at how Benitez might prepare his team for their first pre-season fixture of the season.

Jordan Pickford’s exploits in the second half of last season have won him a spot in England’s starting lineup for Euro 2020.

Because of his outstanding performance throughout the competition, the Three Lions will now face Italy in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, their first major tournament final since 1966.

Because of his outstanding performance for his country, his club will have to wait a little longer for him to return to action.

With Robin Olsen having left the Blues following the completion of his loan stay and no other goalkeeper having been signed, it appears that Joao Virginia will start in goal.

Last summer, Harry Tyrer was given a similar opportunity in pre-season, but it appears that the Portuguese youth will be in charge this time.

Last season, he established himself as Everton’s third-choice goalkeeper, and it remains to be seen if next season will be a step up for him.

For the first pre-season game, Everton’s defense could be without a handful of crucial players.

France, led by Lucas Digne, finished third in Euro 2020.