Everton’s possible lineup against Manchester United following Rafa Benitez’s triple boost

Everton is gearing up to face Manchester United on Saturday as part of its pre-season preparations for the 2021/22 season.

Last week, the majority of the squad returned to the UK after competing in the Florida Cup in Orlando, where they won two games against Millonarios and Pumas.

By the time those games rolled around, Rafa Benitez had already made his first acquisitions as Blues manager, bringing in Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, and Demarai Gray.

On Monday, the boss will welcome back another crucial trio to Finch Farm.

Following their participation in international tournaments earlier in the summer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jordan Pickford, and Yerry Mina have returned.

When the Blues travel to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, all three should be available to play, but how many will start?

We speculated on how Benitez may line up his Everton team against Manchester United.

Despite Begovic’s outstanding performances in Florida and Joao Virginia’s strong showing against Pumas in the second half, this should be Pickford’s chance to return.

In terms of his own personal form, the goalie has had a terrific 2021, putting the faults that plagued some of his previous performances to one side.

In his four years with the club, the 27-year-old has established himself as one of his team’s most reliable performers, commanding his area efficiently and generating the high-quality saves that supporters have come to expect from him.

The England goalkeeper put up another strong performance this summer in the European Championships with his team, saving two penalties in the final penalty shootout.

The addition of Begovic will test Pickford in the same way that Robin Olsen did last season, but it should provide an opportunity for the No. 1 to get back into the swing of things before the season begins.

Identifying Everton’s defensive line for the season’s first match could be difficult.

For starters, the team now has true competition at center-back, especially with the return of Mina.