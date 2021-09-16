Everton’s Playmaker Was Nearly Traded To AC Milan For A Portuguese Forward, According To Transfer Rumors.

The summer transfer window has closed, but the “what ifs” keep coming.

It now appears that Everton FC and AC Milan had planned a swap transaction involving Rafael Leao and James Rodriguez, but it never materialized.

The Toffees were unwilling to spend £42.7 million ($59 million) for Leao, according to reports.

According to Calciomercato, agent Jorge Mendes proposed a swap deal involving James Rodriguez, but the effort fell through.

It was not explained, but it appears that the major issue was the importance of Leao and Rodriguez to their former teams.

Mendes is in charge of both players, but both teams believe that one has superior qualities to the other.

It was a deal that didn’t work out for Leao. However, given the fact that other teams have indicated an interest in him, the Portuguese attacker may still have alternative options.

It’s logical that the 22-year-old player has piqued interest. In 2020-21, he was a part of the Portugal U21 team, scoring six goals.

He’s carried that enthusiasm into Serie A, scoring in a 4-1 win over Cagliari on August 29.

As a result, Leao might have little choice but to wait for further proposals. Everton may have to shift its focus elsewhere unless AC Milan softens their attitude.

The Toffees are compelled to rely on players for a fee due to financial fair play constraints.

Demarai Gray, who they bought from Bayer Leverkusen for £1.6 million ($2.21 million), was the only money they paid thus far.

Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, and Salomon Rondon are among the players who joined on a free transfer.

Rodriguez would have gotten a new lease on life as a result of the move. He struggled at Everton and was not a good fit for Benitez’s 4-4-2 formation.

He is also failed to make an appearance in the English Premier League this season. There’s also no indication on whether he’ll play against Aston Villa on September 18.

Whatever the case may be, the key thing is that the Toffees are having a good start to the season. Everton, on the other hand, may re-evaluate their options in January.