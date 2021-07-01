Everton’s plan to turn Bramley-Moore Dock into a cutting-edge new stadium

Everton have released a series of concept illustrations depicting how they intend the Bramley-Moore port construction to proceed.

The Blues announced on Thursday that construction on a new stadium for the club will begin on July 26th, bringing the idea one step closer to reality.

This comes after their plans were unanimously approved by a Liverpool City Council planning committee in February, and then breezed through more stringent government examination.

Everton expects the project to take three years to complete on the city’s iconic waterfront, with the club potentially moving into their new home by the start of the 2024/25 season.

And, at the February planning meeting, the club displayed a series of concept graphics that depicted the step-by-step approach they are about to embark on.

Everton’s outstanding presentation, which included CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale and Stadium Director Colin Chong, among others, was important in councillors understanding every detail of the project.

One particularly noteworthy piece dealt with the Bramley-Moore dock stadium’s construction.

Everton has budgeted for a 12-stage construction process that will take roughly 150 weeks to complete.

The photographs from the meeting are listed here, along with descriptions provided by Everton’s Stadium Director for each image.

“In phase one, we plan to create habitats for sea birds, such as cormorant rafts in nearby docks and waterbodies, erect stabilization structures to protect the hydraulic tower, safely remove all fish from the dock, repair the dock walls before filling with sand, and build a northern isolation structure to Sandon half-tide dock channel entrance.”

“All before we carefully fill the dock with half a million tonnes of sand harvested in the most environmentally and sustainably possible from the Mersey Estuary, the methodology has been devised to allow us to reverse the construction process if necessary, allowing the dock to be returned to its original state.”

“The substructures, including piling, are depicted on this slide.

“Once again, we place a premium on the preservation of heritage objects and the environment during construction.” Because our piling design avoids the dock walls, any damage is avoided. The summary comes to a close.