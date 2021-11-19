Everton’s Phil Foden remains uncertain as Man City suffers a double injury blow.

Kevin De Bruyne will miss Sunday’s match against Everton, according to Pep Guardiola, after testing positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Belgium.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has also confirmed that Jack Grealish will not play at the Etihad, while Phil Foden is a doubt after returning from international duty with an injury.

Grealish returned to City earlier this week after suffering a “minor injury” in England’s 5-0 victory against Albania at Wembley.

Foden began for Southgate’s side in their 10-0 win over San Marino on Monday night, but was replaced at halftime by Tammy Abraham.

“After he moved to the national team, Jack is growing better,” Guardiola stated. “Phil Foden returned with a knock and a leg injury, but he is improving.”

“Unfortunately, Kevin received a positive covid test in Belgium and will be hospitalized for ten days.” I don’t believe so, Jack [will be accessible]. We’ll see, Phil.” Before continuing on De Bruyne, the City manager said, “We discovered out two days ago, he is here.” Forget about fitness and momentum; he is confident that all he needs to do now is heal.

“We have to be cautious since Covid is killing people; he has been vaccinated, so maybe he will be well.” It’s not about the beat; it’s about the human being.” City are three points behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League table heading into Sunday’s encounter, and Guardiola is hopeful his team can start stringing together wins in order to launch a title challenge.

“Every season appears more difficult,” he told the Manchester Evening News, “but we’re still in the first quarter, with many games ahead of us.”

“We’ve put in solid performances overall, but we dropped some points at home because we weren’t at our best.”

“We’re together now till January because there’s no international break.” In the Champions League, we’re hoping to produce some results and challenge for the crown.”