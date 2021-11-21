Everton’s patience pays off as they beat Leicester City.

Everton’s Danielle Turner and Everton’s patience paid off as they overcame Leicester City 1-0 in the Barclays FA WSL.

After weathering a barrage of ruthless Everton raids, the Foxes appeared to be on track to earn their first point since promotion from the Championship.

But Jean-Luc Vasseur’s team held their calm and won thanks to Simone Magill’s goal on 81 minutes.

Turner thinks it’s a credit to their calmness.

“We’re ecstatic with three points,” the defender stated.

“Leicester are really well-organized, making it difficult to break them down, but we understood we needed to be patient, and that was the message at half-time.”

“We felt if we continued going, we’d get opportunities and finally score.” The essential thing today was to be patient, and Simone delivered a fantastic conclusion.” Magill, who is expected to be a key player for Northern Ireland at the 2022 European Championships, rounded the keeper and finished neatly to secure three points for her team.

“I’m really excited for her (Simone) to win,” Turner said.

“We talk about how important players off the bench are for us and how it takes all of us to achieve a win, so I’m really excited for her to come on and make a difference again.”

It was the club’s first league victory since Jean-Luc Vasseur took over as manager following Willie Kirk’s resignation.

With West Ham, Spurs, and Aston Villa coming up in their next three league games, the Toffees, who are now ninth in the table, have more chances to climb the ladder.

“Everyone is valuable,” Vasseur stated.

“Every week, we go out there to win.” Obviously, results haven’t gone our way at the start of the season, but we picked up a crucial point against Manchester United last week, and we wanted to build on that today.”