Everton’s ‘open insurrection on the pitch’ against Liverpool demonstrates that anything is possible.

Evertonians are looking forward to next Wednesday’s derby match with the same zeal that a turkey saves for Christmas supper.

Liverpool is playing the most consistent, aggressive, and imperious football even its spoilt fans have ever seen under Jurgen Klopp.

They have only been beaten once this season, by a resurgent West Ham, and have confidence pouring through their veins like super soldier serum – and will have an extra 24 hours to prepare for the Goodison confrontation. As though they require it.

Everton, on the other hand, hasn’t won a game in over two months, has a new manager who is bound by financial fair play rules, and has more injuries than a season of Doc Martin.

Evertonians, on the other hand, have been here before.

Everton were bottom of the table and helpless in November 1994. Liverpool were in fourth place and on the rise.

Everton were 18th in the Premier League in October 1997, and they had just put in one of their worst performances in recent memory in a League Cup clash at Coventry.

The players and management were humiliated by the performance. Liverpool were in seventh place and had just beaten West Brom, a few days after defeating Chelsea by four goals.

Everton had just lost back-to-back games to Fulham and Man City last season, while Liverpool had beaten RB Leipzig in a Champions League knockout match before the Anfield derby.

The Blues, of course, won all three.

The 1997 triumph was so unexpected that at the final whistle, the theme tune from Roald Dahl’s Tales of the Unexpected was played over the Goodison tannoy.

Upsets do occur from time to time.

That’s why they’re known as upsets.

Is there going to be one on Wednesday? Most likely not.

Never say never, though.

Cliff Marshall has always downplayed his pioneering position as Everton’s first black player.

At a period when views in England were anything but modern, it was a refreshing change.

He stated, “I didn’t view it as any different.” “If you’re good enough, you’ll get a chance to play.”

“In the early days, there were chants and bananas thrown onto the pitch, but it didn’t bother me; I just got on with it and played the game.”

Cliff’s stint as an Everton footballer was brief, but the courage and character he displayed were not. “The summary has come to an end.”