Everton’s new stadium timeline is being finalized as the club begins construction at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton’s long-held ambition of constructing a new stadium to replace Goodison Park has finally materialized, with the club breaking ground on the project.

Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright, Chief Executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, and Players’ Life President Graeme Sharp were in attendance, along with some of the project’s key planning, construction, and engineering partners, as an Everton branded excavator made the first incision into the eastern quayside at Bramley-Moore Dock ahead of the construction of their 52,888 capacity waterfron.

The stadium’s construction is expected to take three years, and the Liverpool City Region team told central government last summer that it will boost the local economy by £1 billion, create 15,000 jobs, attract 1.4 million visitors, and act as a catalyst for major change in the Liverpool Waters and Ten Streets areas.

Everton’s Holy Grail to find a replacement for Goodison Park has been given the green light after a series of failed projects including Peter Johnson’s dome at an unspecified location (Cronton was mooted); King’s Dock (now site of the arena); Destination Kirkby; and the short-lived Walton Hall Park proposal.

While none of these plans came to fruition, the thought of an iconic and unique new home on the Mersey’s banks that will become part of the city’s famous skyline excites supporters greatly.

Here’s a look at Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock history up to this point.

Farhad Moshiri has pledged to address Everton’s stadium issue after purchasing a 49.9% controlling stake in the club.

“We will also be looking at the greatest possibilities in relation to our stadium,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“Goodison Park has provided excellent service to the club, but we must ensure that the club has a sufficient stage to perform on in the future.

“We’ll look at the best alternatives and how to finance it, especially because it’ll probably cost a little more than the £3,000 it cost in 1892.”

Mr Moshiri, Bill Kenwright, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, as well as Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson and architect Dan Meis, explore potential stadium locations at Stonebridge Cross in Liverpool.