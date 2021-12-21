Everton’s new stadium timeline begins with the construction of the first stage of the Bramley-Moore Dock.

The first component of Everton’s new stadium building has been completed above ground.

The first structural sections of the North West core, which will integrate the entrance turnstiles to the North Stand and provide support for the entry and exit staircases up to the concourse areas, were installed this week, just prior to the enabling and construction works breaking for Christmas.

Three twin-wall pieces and one structural column were precisely accommodated on one of the earliest finished foundations on the north quayside of the waterfront development, supplied from the contractor Laing O’Rourke’s pioneering off-site production facility.

The stadium’s construction is expected to take three years, and the Liverpool City Region team told central government last summer that it will boost the local economy by £1 billion, create 15,000 jobs, attract 1.4 million visitors, and act as a catalyst for major change in the Liverpool Waters and Ten Streets areas.

Here’s a look at Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock history up to this point.

Farhad Moshiri has pledged to address Everton’s stadium issue after purchasing a 49.9% controlling stake in the club.

“We will also be looking at the greatest possibilities in relation to our stadium,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“Goodison Park has served the club admirably, but we must ensure that the club has a good stage on which to act in the future.”

“We’ll look at the best alternatives and how to finance it, especially because it’ll probably cost a little more than the £3,000 it cost in 1892.”

Officials from the club, including Mr Moshiri, Bill Kenwright, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson, and architect Dan Meis, examine possible stadium sites in Croxteth and Vauxhall, including Stonebridge Cross in Croxteth and the waterfront Bramley-Moore Dock.

With supporters lobbying for a move to the Mersey riverbank, Mr Moshiri said the club has “received soundings from fans” and “we know where we want to go in our minds.” We’ve made up our minds.” Everton’s proposed Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium, according to Mayor Anderson, might help the city win the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

