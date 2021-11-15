Everton’s new stadium success has been overshadowed by two European defeats.

Dan Meis, who was back on board with Everton’s new stadium project and attended last weekend’s home match versus Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park, had an unequivocal message for the skeptics: “And there were many who thought it would never happen…no turning back now…”

When it came to the climax of years of agony over selecting Goodison’s successor, the US architect whose firm devised the concept for the Blues’ soon-to-be new home on the banks of the Mersey and is now re-engaged on the project in a guardianship role, spoke for all Evertonians.

Peter Johnson’s pen and ink illustrations of a bowl in an undisclosed location