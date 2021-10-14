Everton’s new stadium location may have been different had the historic Bramley-Moore Dock meeting not sealed the deal.

The 14th of October 2016 may not appear to be a noteworthy date in Everton’s history at first glance.

In terms of football, it was the day before the Blues’ trip to Man City, where Maarten Stekelenburg saved two penalties to earn a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a good match to remember, but it wasn’t exactly a big deal.

However, only 24 hours prior, something historic involving Everton was taking place at an abandoned wharf on the city’s shore.

Farhad Moshiri was conducting a group of officials on a tour of Bramley-Moore and the surrounding neighborhood, just a few months after declaring his substantial investment in the club.

In February 2016, the billionaire purchased Everton shares and immediately set about constructing a state-of-the-art new stadium that the club sorely needed.

The controversial proposals to build a stadium in Walton Hall Park were finally abandoned in May of the following year. The club required a new location.

As a result, they arrived at a pivotal date: October 14, 2016. The club delegation was scheduled to visit both Bramley-Moore Dock and Stonebridge Cross.

Dan Meis was present, as were several members of the then-Blues board of directors, including Bill Kenwright and Denise Barrett-Baxendale, who was at the time the deputy CEO to Roberto Elstone, who was also present.

Joe Anderson, the Mayor of Liverpool at the time, was also down at the waterfront, where he had discussed reaching an arrangement with the Blues in the coming months.

He’d met with Moshiri and Kenwright in July of the previous year to discuss stadium ideas, believing at the time that a new stadium could be “achievable” in two years.

He was most likely referring to the blueprints for a new stadium rather than the actual structure.

Because there may not have been much to view at the time from what was then a decrepit spot along the waterfront.

Bramley-Moore was one of numerous docks north of the city center that had fallen into disrepair in recent years, making it inaccessible to the general public.

As a result, any historical components that could be observed were kept hidden from the eyes of Liverpool people.

In fact, you’d be forgiven if you hadn’t really. “Summary concludes.”