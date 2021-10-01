Everton’s new stadium is set to open as the massive Bramley-Moore Dock project gets underway.

Everton have confirmed the start of the infill phase of their Bramley-Moore Dock project, which is a big step forward for the club.

Sand was collected from Liverpool Bay and the Irish Sea and hauled to the Mersey River, where it was pumped into the dock by a dredger.

It is predicted that the sand will be transported in three months, with 450,000 cubic meters of fluidized sand being used during that time, and that the infill will take four months in total.

“This is a massive maritime engineering project and, in many ways, the very laying of the foundations for the new stadium,” said Stadium Development Director Colin Chong.

“All of the previous work, such as scraping the dock bed for undesired items and relocating marine life, has led to this critical stage, and now that the dock has been sealed, work on filling the dock has begun.

“The entire infilling procedure is expected to take roughly four months, and it is a very involved process.

“A trailer dredger is connected to a discharge pipeline that floats on the surface of the coast, and the sand is fluidized in a hopper before being hydraulically pumped over the River Mersey wall to a spreader pontoon within the dock via the pipeline.

“This pontoon will then uniformly distribute the sand within the dock and displace the water into a neighboring dock, and this will continue until the land reclamation is above the original dock water level,” says the author.

After the dock has been filled with sand, a controlled process will consolidate the upper six metres by dumping a nine-tonne weight at a 60-second interval.

The resulting compacted and rolled surface will then be ready for piling, which will start early next year. This will serve as the foundation for the new 52,888-seat stadium.

Everton announced earlier this week that the translocation of aquatic life on the site would be completed within the next few days.

That has finally been accomplished, and work on infilling the dock has begun.