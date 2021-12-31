Everton’s new stadium director delivers an update on the ‘exciting’ Bramley-Moore Dock development.

Colin Chong, Everton’s stadium development director, reminisced on what has been a remarkable year at Bramley-Moore Dock and teased what exciting changes are on the way in 2022.

Over the previous year, the Blues have made significant headway in their efforts to construct a state-of-the-art new stadium on the city’s iconic waterfront.

The club began permitting works on site for the first time in July after getting majority clearance from a Liverpool City Council planning committee in February.

Since then, Evertonians have been treated to magnificent photos of the dock’s transformation, including the recent erection of the first sections of the superstructure.

And in a blog message to fans, Chong expressed his excitement about working on the project – and hinted at what might happen in the coming year.

He expressed himself as follows: “I’ve worked on many projects in my 40 years in the construction industry, but this stadium project has been considerably more personal.

“While it will serve as a sort of farewell to my career, it is without a doubt the largest and most intricate construction job I have ever worked on.

“This is one of the most interesting undertakings in the history of this illustrious club. Soon, after a tumultuous six months on-site, the stadium’s superstructure will rise over the wall that divides Bramley-Moore Dock and Regent Road.

“We have thousands of structural elements all manufactured off-site ready to be delivered to Bramley-Moore Dock to form part of our stadium super-structure. Getting the first above-ground components erected before the end of this year was a real statement of intent – and we currently have thousands of structural elements all manufactured off-site ready to be delivered to Bramley-Moore Dock to form part of our stadium super-structure.

“While we now have control over a large portion of the project, we will continue to face obstacles, but we must ensure that we keep moving forward on schedule.”

The dock infill project has been one of the most major projects at the waterfront site in recent months.

480,000 cubic meters of fluidized sand were injected into the region, displacing everything.