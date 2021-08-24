Everton’s mini-derby loss to Liverpool was described by David Unsworth as “honest.”

Everton’s lack of experience at this level was their undoing against Liverpool, one of the best Premier League 2 sides David Unsworth has ever seen.

Last night in Southport, the young Blues were defeated 3-1 by the Reds in their second game of the season.

Liverpool established a 2-0 lead before replacements Rafa Garcia and Lewis Dobbin combined to cut the gap to one goal, but the visitors added a third to seal the victory.

Unsworth was upset and confessed it was “hard” to admit that Liverpool deserved to win the mini-derby at the Pure Stadium, but he added his young players faced one of the strongest teams he’d ever seen in under-23s football.

Unsworth stated, “The better team won, which is difficult for me to say, but no one at the game could refute it.”

“It was just too much, too soon to ask our young players to compete with that Liverpool side in the second game of the season. We gave it our all, scored a goal back, and competed, but they were simply too powerful for us all over the field.”

When asked what he told his players after the loss, Unsworth replied, “You have to be honest with footballers all the time.”

“Because of the disappointment of who you’re playing and the nature of the defeat, you can’t go in there balling and shouting as much as you’d like.

“However, I thought Liverpool were strong because of the quality of players they had out. They had a little bit of back-end experience, which made a huge impact, as well as the flair and experience up front, as well as the quality.

“At this level, it was just too much for our young team.

“If our lads are to be players at any level, they will rapidly learn from this. You must take your medicine and learn from it as soon as possible.

"That level of strength Liverpool exhibited tonight in what they put out makes them one of the strongest teams we've played in the last couple of years. It was the best you'll ever see at this level. I've seen a lot of games and can attest to our inexperience."