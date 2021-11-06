Everton’s midfield worries as Fabian Delph makes a surprise comeback.

By the time Tottenham Hotspur visit Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon, Everton could be in for a formation change.

The Blues were defeated by Wolves last time out, but they improved after the half-time break when they switched to a 4-3-3 formation rather than a 4-4-1-1.

However, with many supporters believing that a three-man midfield is the best option in the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure, do the Blues have the personnel to fit into that system?

In the newest episode of our Royal Blue Podcast, Phil Kirkbride was joined by Gav Buckland and Adam Jones to examine that point and what Rafa Benitez should do.

The panel also discusses Fabian Delph and the possibility that he will make an unexpected comeback for this weekend’s encounter.

Is Fabian Delph the first name on the teamsheet for the first time since he joined the football club in 2019?

In the middle, he’s the #1 name!

Jordan Pickford is likely to be the first name on the teamsheet, followed by Richarlison.

But, yes, he’s currently in the lead. And there are two things going on here: he’s a good player when he’s fit, and it demonstrates the lack of choices and in-form guys in the midfield.

He’s one of the first names on the teamsheet, and almost everyone I’ve talked to this week has said the same thing: he’s a must-start for Sunday.

If you think about the last couple of years with him and the stick he’s gotten, the fact that we’re now practically pulling the begging bowl out for him says a lot more about where we are as a squad than Delph.

So, how does the environment appear to him? Rafa has never played a 4-3-3, and I don’t anticipate him to do so in the future.

But, ahead of the weekend, do you have any reason to doubt yourself? Delph is almost ready to play, but can you play Allan beside him? It’s vulnerable in some ways.

