Everton’s Michael Keane issue surfaces as a ‘fuming’ Neville Southall comment is made.

Last week, I wondered if Everton manager Rafa Benitez would be adamant about his zonal marking, but he wasn’t, and he went man-to-man, but not complete man-to-man, instead going 50/50 with three players picking up Wolves players and Michael Keane as the free man.

That’s OK, but he didn’t appear to be switched on and appeared to be held back.

Wolves scored from a corner, exactly in the center of the area where the free man should have been.

So either the players aren’t paying attention or they aren’t capable.

Everton excelled in defending set-pieces last season. We were very deep, but we were also quite strong, and I believe there was a lot of pride among the players, with Carlo Ancelotti’s staff putting in a lot of effort.

Set-pieces will always be a key element of football in games with small margins, and we’re guilty of allowing teams too much space and time.

Show some remorse for conceding a goal; I don’t see any remorse.

Whether you’re playing five-a-side, seven-a-side, or whatever, it all starts with training.

Those games should be 1-0, but I’m wondering if they’d be 7-6 if I went out to Finch Farm and watched them?

When I used to train, Neville Southall would become enraged if he conceded a goal. He was upset at the striker who scored against him because he was kicking the ball 30-40 yards.

The strikers were terrified to score because of it, but I don’t see the same level of pain when we concede a goal.

There are a few pointed fingers here and there, but they’re insufficient.

Defenders should take pride in not giving up a goal. You go about your business and expect more from your coworkers.

It’s not like we’re best friends or something. You, like the manager, want to win football games.

You can shake hands and have a drink afterward, but demand a lot within those 90 minutes.

Take a look at our leaders’ roles when they aren’t performing well.

Seamus Coleman played poorly and was too preoccupied with his own performance to react and expect more from his teammates.

Jordan Pickford was yelling and yelling and yelling and y