Everton’s match has been rescheduled for the second time following Leicester’s Carabao Cup victory.

Everton’s match against Leicester City has been pushed back a day after the Foxes advanced to the fifth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

After a 2-2 draw in normal time at the King Power Stadium, Leicester needed penalties to beat Brighton & Hove Albion. Ademola Lookman, a former Toffees winger, scored for the visitors.

Everton’s elimination from the competition has a knock-on effect for the Blues, who were scheduled to face Brendan Rodgers’ side at 8 p.m. on Monday, December 20.

According to the Everton website, the festive duel will now take place a day early, at noon on Sunday, December 19, with Sky Sports broadcasting the game.

The match was supposed to take place on December 18 at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, Leicester will learn their quarter-final opponents, with the last-eight match scheduled for December 22.

Everton will face Leicester City as part of a difficult month of fixtures that includes matches against Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Everton had a good season against Leicester last season, despite the Foxes finishing fifth and missing out on Champions League football.

Richarlison and Mason Holgate scored to give them a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium, before the teams drew 1-1 at Goodison Park, with James Rodriguez scoring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.