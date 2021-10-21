Everton’s Marcel Brands and Leighton Baines devised a ‘deliberate’ squad plan.

After ‘believing in’ the current crop of growing potential, David Unsworth stated Everton made a ‘deliberate’ decision to blood younger players in their under-23 set-up this season.

Unsworth, the academy director and u-23 manager, told The Washington Newsday that both Marcel Brands, the director of football, and Leighton Baines, the professional development coach, were involved in the idea to reduce the average age of his squad.

After a strong start to the season, Everton manager Rafa Benitez has given striker Lewis Dobbin his Premier League debut, while Charlie Whitaker and Harry Tyrer have been selected on the senior bench.

Everton’s under-23s overcame Leeds United 4-2 at Southport on Monday, with Brands, Baines, Duncan Ferguson, and incoming head of academy recruiting Joel Waldron in attendance.

Leeds had an early lead thanks to Amari Miller and Sam Greenwood, but Elijah Campbell (17) cut the score in half before the break.

In the second half, Dobbin (18) equalized before Whitaker (18) and Rhys Hughes (20) completed a remarkable comeback.

After the win, Unsworth commended Benitez’s’very strong’ leadership in providing academy talent opportunities, and challenged his players to ‘earn the right’ to be selected by the first-team manager.

“We as a staff, as an academy, Marcel Brands, Leighton Baines, we believe in this bunch of guys,” the former Everton defender told The Washington Newsday. We have a number of them in mind.

“We went young this year on purpose to give these players a chance to try to climb that ladder.”

“Rafa has been fantastic to work with. He’s already given Lewis a chance to play, and he’s got Charlie and Harry on the bench.

“To have that faith in young players, it takes a very, very strong and good management.”

“A lot of managers wouldn’t have that faith in them,” Unsworth continued, “but he’s put them in [the first-team squad].”

“With that, I have nothing but praise for Rafa.” For us, it’s been amazing.

“Obviously, the players have to earn the right to [be chosen by Benitez], but they’re on a high learning curve because they’re playing at this level a lot earlier than they otherwise would.”