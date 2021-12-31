Everton’s Lucas Digne is back in training, but there are five players missing.

Everton have continued their preparations for their Premier League match against Brighton on Sunday.

After having their last three scheduled fixtures postponed, the Blues are ready to return to play this weekend for the first time in well over two weeks.

The Blues requested that the Boxing Day match against Burnley be postponed due of a Covid outbreak among Rafa Benitez’s players.

Then, due to injuries and Covid’s inclusion in Eddie Howe’s squad, the team’s home match against Newcastle United on Thursday was called off.

Everton, on the other hand, are preparing to welcome Brighton this weekend after having Leicester City’s visit to Goodison Park postponed.

And now that the Blues have shared their newest round of training photos from Finch Farm, we’ve taken a look at four items worth noting from the session.

After a rumored disagreement with manager Rafa Benitez, the defender has been missing from Everton’s previous three squads, which will face Arsenal, Crystal Palace, and Chelsea.

The two have both played down allegations of a falling out, with the manager first implying that the left-back could return for the game against Chelsea.

However, ahead of the game, the France international informed Benitez of an ailment, which forced him to withdraw from the tie at Stamford Bridge.

Digne, on the other hand, has returned to training with the Blues and might be in contention for Sunday’s match.

Calvert-Lewin hasn’t played for the Blues since a 2-0 away win over Brighton in August, after scoring three goals in three games at the start of the season.

After nearly four months on the sidelines, the forward was expected to return for his side’s Boxing Day match against Burnley.

Due to the length of time he has been away, Benitez advised caution while discussing the forward’s comeback last week.

However, if these latest photographs are any indication, Everton fans may be able to see the England international in action this weekend.

Unfortunately for Evertonians, Yerry Mina was reportedly absent from the most recent training session.

The Colombian has been recalled to Everton's starting lineup.