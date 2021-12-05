Everton’s Long Malaise Has a scapegoat in Benitez.

Rafael Benitez, more than any other Everton manager, could ill afford the club’s worst home defeat to Liverpool in 39 years.

Due to his past experience as a Champions League-winning manager with Liverpool, the Spaniard was not well received by many Toffees fans from the moment he was recruited in June.

The naysayers were temporarily silenced by a strong start. During the October international break, Everton was fifth in the Premier League, having lost only one of their first seven games.

They’ve only managed one point in their last seven games, dropping to 14th, barely five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the weekend’s games.

On Wednesday, Benitez heard his name ring around Goodison Park for the first time, but it was from a small group of Liverpool fans who were mockingly celebrating.

The tenacious Reds won 4-1, a result that only served to flatter the hosts, who were Liverpool’s major domestic opponents in the late 1980s.

On Thursday, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri took to the airwaves to demand that Benitez be given more time.

In the directors’ box at full-time, however, he was not present to face the storm of criticism intended at chairman Bill Kenwright.

Chants of “sack the board” underlined the outrage directed at those in power for even appointing Benitez in the first place, let alone keeping him in charge as the club heads for relegation.

Both Moshiri and Benitez have used crucial player injuries as a shield to hide a poor run of outcomes.

“Rafa is an excellent manager, and the injuries are primarily to blame,” Moshiri told Talksport.

“We’ll get to a full squad in the next two weeks and, in the meanwhile, our results will improve.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, an England international striker, has not played since August, while Yerry Mina, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Richarlison have all been out with injuries.

“We’re talking about significant players missing, and these essential players may be just as vital for the rest of the group to perform at their best,” Benitez added.

“We need to get some players back, and then we’ll be back to where we were at the start of the season.”

Benitez also used a lack of finances as a justification for paying only?1.7 million ($2.5 million) on Demarai Gray during the transfer window.

Moshiri’s hands are constrained by financial fair play constraints, so that is unlikely to change in the January window.

