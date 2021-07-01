Everton’s long-awaited Bramley-Moore signing has finally arrived. In times of strife, dock news can bring fans together.

The date is July 26th, 2021.

This is a day that will go down in Everton history.

The day their new state-of-the-art mansion on the city’s famous waterfront will finally begin building.

It’s exactly two years to the day when Dan Meis first presented his magnificent plans for Bramley-Moore Dock to a room full of lucky supporters at the Titanic Hotel in July 2019.

Many people back then could have imagined a shovel in the ground by now.

However, a delay caused by resubmitting updated designs, followed by a worldwide pandemic, slowed things down a bit – at least until today.

The truth is that the wait for a new stadium has lasted far longer than the two years between the first public unveiling of drawings.

This is the latest in a series of attempts by the club to relocate away from Goodison Park, which is currently bearing the brunt of its many years of use.

Attempt after attempt to find a new house has failed over the last few decades. None of the options, including Kings Dock, Kirkby, and Walton Hall Park, turned out to be the best fit in the end.

But, since his arrival on Merseyside in 2016, Farhad Moshiri has made it one of his top priorities to ensure the Blues move into a state-of-the-art new stadium as soon as possible.

That dream is going to move a big step closer to becoming a reality.

While the club’s on-field fortunes have been in shambles on several occasions in recent years, with heavy manager turnover and far too many squandered opportunities, the stadium has remained a perennial bright spot.

The club has been moving at a gradual and steady pace this time around. Perhaps that’s sometimes been frustrating to fans, as they so desperately want to see progress with their own eyes.

In fact, thanks to the failed moves of the past, there have been a certain section of fans that said they won’t believe Bramley-Moore until they can see it.

They’ll be able to do so soon.

Towards the end of this month, Everton will start the process of growing their new stadium up from Bramley-Moore Dock ahead of. The summary comes to a close.