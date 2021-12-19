Everton’s loan players have had ‘top quality’ stints, injury nightmares, and what has happened to them this season.

Everton will almost certainly have a busy transfer window ahead of them, with both arriving and exiting players.

Rafa Benitez has made it clear that he needs to improve specific aspects of his squad if he wants to assist his team have a better second half of the season than the first.

However, it is possible that players will leave the club, either permanently or on critical loan spells to enhance their growth.

Five players departed Goodison Park on a temporary basis in the summer to explore if they could get more opportunities on Merseyside than they would have expected.

So far, we’ve looked at each of their spells to see how effectively they’re working.

Lewis Gibson, the first player to leave Everton on loan this summer, will have hoped that his latest loan spell would be more fruitful than the previous one.

While he didn’t get many opportunities at Reading, things may have been different this season with Sheffield Wednesday.

Injuries, on the other hand, have put a stop to that.

The centre-back returned to Finch Farm for treatment on his current injury after only 90 minutes of football in two games for his temporary team.

If recent statements from Darren Moore are any indication, there is at least some hope on the horizon for the excellent defender.

Gibson’s recuperation is progressing considerably better than expected, according to the Sheffield Wednesday manager, and he might be back with the Owls sooner than expected in January.

“We are still in conversations with him,” Moore stated [via Sheffield Star]. “But he has made some amazing strides.” We were probably looking closer towards February with that injury, so he’s making fantastic development right now.” Fingers crossed that the 21-year-old can return to the field sooner rather than later and put this latest injury nightmare behind him.

Nathan Broadhead is one guy who is undoubtedly making an impression during his loan stay.

The attacker began his stint at Sunderland with an injury, but since his recovery from that hamstring problem, he has established himself as a key element of Lee Johnson’s assault.

