Everton’s lineups have been finalized following Lucas Digne’s decision to leave the club, and Andre Gomes will start against Crystal Palace.

As much as I’d like to see Everton start with a 4-3-3 formation, I don’t think it’s going to happen just yet.

The Blues are most at ease in that formation, as proven by their comeback victory over Arsenal, but there are a few limitations.

The first is that Rafa Benitez dislikes it, and the second is that Andre Gomes will not be fully fit for the encounter.

If his performance earlier this week is any indication, he should be able to reach that level shortly.

As a result, the only change I can see for this afternoon is Mason Holgate taking over in defense for the injured Yerry Mina.

To say the least, Lucas Digne appears to be against it at the moment, which means the club is still without a reliable left defender.

You have to wonder how long they can keep it up. Even if he was out of form, it’s hard to justify taking him out of the squad totally.

Allan Doucoure; Gray, Townsend, Gordon; Richarlison; Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey; Doucoure, Allan; Gray, Townsend, Gordon; Richarlison.

Another game, another selection conundrum for Rafa Benitez as his side looks to build on their win over Arsenal on Monday night.

Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, and Ben Godfrey will make up the back four, with Jordan Pickford likely to start in goal.

Andre Gomes, who impressed as a substitute against Arsenal at Goodison Park, should start with Allan in midfield.

With Anthony Gordon on one wing, Demarai Gray on the other, and Richarlison up top, Abdoulaye Doucoure should start in front of them.

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey; Allan, Gomes; Gordon, Doucoure, Gray; Richarlison

Andre Gomes was the first player to arrive at Everton when he came on as a second-half replacement against Arsenal on Monday.

He should start, especially with questions over Allan’s fitness, and Fabian Delph is unlucky to be left out after his recent comeback.

Andros Townsend would be relegated to the bench in a midfield three. After a recent slump in form, he wouldn’t be able to complain.

I’d also play Lucas Digne. Obviously, his relationship with Rafa Benitez has deteriorated, but you must play your best players.

Ben Godfrey would be able to move into a more central position as a result of this.