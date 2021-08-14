Everton’s lineup to face Southampton has been confirmed, with Rafa Benitez’s pick being snubbed by Ben Godfrey.

For the season opener against Southampton, Rafa Benitez will be without Ben Godfrey.

On Friday, Everton’s new manager stated that James Rodriguez would be one of five players who will miss the game owing to Covid’s isolation.

Moise Kean, Andre Gomes, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin have also been left out of the matchday squad, but Everton have yet to explain why.

So far, no explanation has been given for Godfrey’s absence.

Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, and Lucas Digne make up the defense, with Jordan Pickford starting in goal.

Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure appear to be anchoring the midfield, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin supported by Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, and Richarlison.

Asmir Begovic, Jonjoe Kenny, Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina, Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon, Tom Davies, Nathan Broadhead, and Jarrad Branthwaite are among the players on the bench.