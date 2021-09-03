Everton’s lengthy search for a right-back and why no one was signed during the transfer window.

Everton have long regarded acquiring a new right-back to be a priority, but the position remains an issue following another transfer window without a signing.

The club has been looking for a successor to club captain Seamus Coleman for some years, but new manager Rafa Benitez was unwilling to recruit a player who did not satisfy his high requirements this summer.

Money was too valuable, and Benitez, who had just recently taken over the right-back position, was unwilling to risk wasting the club’s funds.

According to club sources, the manager was not sure that reaching the asking price for Denzel Dumfries, for example, was a good idea.

Coleman is a key figure at Everton; he is the club’s longest-serving player and is capable of delivering strong performances in the Premier League, as he did at Brighton, but the club recognizes the need for greater depth at that position.

Everton could still add five free agents beyond the deadline.

Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate both played 18 Premier League games at right-back last season, and if Coleman, 32, is injured or suspended this season, Benitez may call on the centre-backs to fill in, like Carlo Ancelotti did.

Jonjoe Kenny made his Carabao Cup debut against Huddersfield Town last month and will be in Benitez’s thoughts if Coleman is unavailable.

For the past three seasons, Kenny has been available for sale and loan, but he will remain at Goodison Park until at least January. The Academy product is nearing the end of his deal.

Club insiders have characterized the 24-year-old as ‘professional’ and’reliable,’ as well as ‘deserving’ of his spot in the squad until the winter window, when the right-back issue will be evaluated.

Despite Benitez’s insistence that incomings were contingent on outgoings, Fulham, now managed by Marco Silva, made a late enquiry for Kenny but were told he would be remaining at Goodison, as the Blues struggled to find a suitable right-back to fill his place.

Benitez says a new right-back is at the top of his shopping list for next summer, but he’ll make due with what he has. “The summary has come to an end.”