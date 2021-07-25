Everton’s latest signings begin a friendly against Millonarios in Orlando.

New contracts have been signed. Everton will start Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend against Millonarios tonight.

The Blues will play Colombia in their first game of the Florida Cup, which will also be Rafa Benitez’s first official friendly as manager.

Begovic and Townsend, both free transfers, have been given starting by Benitez.

Lucas Digne is fit enough to start after suffering a thigh injury during Euro 2020, with Demarai Gray, Everton’s third summer signing, on the bench.

Benitez opts for a central defense of Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey, with Seamus Coleman captaining the side and starting as right-back. Michael Keane has been placed on the bench.

Moise Kean, the club’s most wanted striker, leads the line, with James Rodriguez supporting him.

Virginia, Anderson, Broadhead, Davies, Gbamin, Gibson, Gomes, Gordon, Gray, Keane, Kenny, Tyrer, Whitaker are Everton’s substitutes.