Everton’s kick-off times for the tournament in the United States have been confirmed.

Everton’s first match on their upcoming US trip is set to begin in the early hours of the morning.

The Blues will compete in the Florida Cup against Millonarios before facing either Arsenal or Inter Milan three days later.

The kick-off times for the friendlies, which will take place at the Camping World Arena in Orlando, have been confirmed by event organizers today.

Arsenal and Inter face off at 6 p.m. local time on Sunday, July 25, before the Blues face their Colombian opponents 45 minutes later, at roughly 8:30 p.m. local time, which is 1:30 a.m. local time on July 26.

The tournament returns on July 28 with a third-place play-off and final, both of which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. (11 p.m. UK time) and end at 8:30 p.m. local time.

The two US matches will be joined on August 7 by a trip to Old Trafford, where the Blues will play a friendly against Manchester United to close out their pre-season campaign.

So far, no more friendly matches have been scheduled.