Everton’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin scores in a training match against Blackburn Rovers.

Everton won their second pre-season match of the summer with a goal from Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

On Saturday afternoon, the Blues played Blackburn Rovers in another behind-closed-doors training match at Finch Farm, with the midfielder scoring the only goal of the game in the first half.

The striker’s effort was stopped after the 25-year-old sent the ball through to the returning Moise Kean, but the rebound came back to Gbamin, who planted the ball into the back of the net.

Although Saturday’s encounter isn’t being deemed an official friendly, the strike was officially the midfielder’s first for the club since signing in the summer of 2019.

However, following nearly two years of injury troubles since arriving to Merseyside, the match represents a solid continuation of the Ivory Coast international’s journey to rehabilitation.

Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, both midfielders, made their comebacks against Blackburn after completing their individual isolation periods after returning to the UK this summer.

Saturday’s success comes just a week after the Blues beat Accrington Stanley 3-0 at Finch Farm for their first victory of the summer.

Rafa Benitez will send his team to the Florida Cup in the United States before the end of the month, where they will face Millonarios and one of Arsenal or Inter Milan.

Everton will then face Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 7th, a week before facing Southampton at Goodison Park to begin their Premier League campaign.