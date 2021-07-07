Everton’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin could be crucial, but Fabian Delph’s reality has hit him.

On Monday, when the players returned to pre-season training, one face had vanished from Evertonian consciousness.

However, fans could be forgiven for forgetting about Fabian Delph.

After making three cameos at the conclusion of the season, the midfielder only played 49 minutes in 2021, and his entire Toffees career has been plagued by fitness issues.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin, sadly, is in the same boat.

The Ivory Coast international arrived from Bundesliga side Mainz in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £25 million, but has only played three games in a royal blue shirt after being sidelined for the most of his time on Merseyside.

The 25-year-old made two appearances for Marco Silva’s side, but a nagging thigh ailment necessitated two operations. After battling back from an 18-month layoff, he came off the bench against Crystal Palace in April of this year, but was horribly injured in training and was forced to retire for the season.

Gbamin, who is thought to be in good shape, and Delph, on the other hand, are ready. Following Silva’s resignation and Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising departure for Real Madrid, the duo were both present at Finch Farm as the squad was put through its paces. They will be eager to impress their third Everton boss, Rafa Benitez.

If they stay injury-free, however, it appears their Toffees careers will no longer follow a same course.

This feels like a fresh start for Gbamin, and if he can be available on a consistent basis, the phrase “it’s like having a new signing” will be used.

He signed a five-year contract with Everton when he arrived on Merseyside, and he has the potential to be a crucial player for the club for many years to come. He is four years younger than Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure and is an active and combative midfielder.

But what about Delph? With his three-year contract set to expire next July, it appears that this will be his final season at Goodison Park.

CLICK HERE to subscribe to the Liverpool ECHO’s daily Everton email.

Evertonians, on the other hand, have been unable to form an opinion on. The summary comes to a close.