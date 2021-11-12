Everton’s January transfer window to-do list includes a deal for Cenk Tosun, two new signings, and a contract for Cenk Tosun.

Everton’s January transfer window is rapidly approaching, and it might be another crucial one for the club.

Rafa Benitez arrived at the club in the summer and immediately set about molding the squad into the shape he desired, with positive results in the first few games of the season.

However, the Blues still have a lot of work to do in important areas of the pitch, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, if they are to develop further.

When Everton goes into the winter transfer window in search of new talent, financial fair play restrictions will still apply, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility of extra signings.

Fans believe that the first few games of the season have already demonstrated that the club still has a lot of work to do, not only in this transfer window, but in the years ahead.

As the Blues enter a vital month of transfer activity, we’ve put together a basic must-do list for the manager and the club’s leadership to consider.

Everton’s performance in this area has been crucial in recent transfer windows.

Unless players are nearing the end of their contracts with a club, the January market isn’t necessarily the greatest time to relocate them on a permanent basis.

The Blues have a couple of players in that situation, but their long-term futures at Goodison Park are in serious doubt.

Cenk Tosun stands out as one of them, with his current Everton deal expiring in the summer.

The striker has recently returned from a long-term injury and has been named on his side’s bench, but it’s evident that his time with the club is coming to an end.

Finding him a steady job and then taking his wages off the books could be crucial for any incoming business that is pursued.

Jonjoe Kenny is another player whose contract expires in the summer and who does not appear to be popular with Benitez at the moment, despite the fact that he provides useful back-up at right-back.

