Everton’s January transfer window is expected to be busy, with a £48 million shopping binge.

Everton may aim to recruit reinforcements in the January transfer window to get their season back on track after a dip in form heading into the festive period.

Everton had a great start to the season, losing just one of their first seven games, but they haven’t been able to replicate that form since, with the Goodison Park crowd witnessing a terrible seven-game winless streak between early October and early December.

Everton’s poor form has been exacerbated by injury concerns, with the club missing striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the majority of the season, as well as a slew of other defensive woes.

Everton have been linked with attacking players such as Lorenzo Insigne, Luis Diaz, Ross Barkley, and Aaron Ramsey in recent months, with attacking talent at the top of their wish list due to their problems up front this season.

So, who did Everton sign and who did they sell in the January transfer window of 2021/22?

Let’s have a look at what we’ve got.

We used Football Manager 2022 to mimic the end of the January transfer window to see who Everton may sign and sell.

(Hoffenheim) £21 million (Inverness) £1.1 million (possibly rising to £1.6 million)

(Atletico Madrid) £5.2 million (Blackburn Rovers) £19.5 million

In the January transfer window, Everton moved quickly to make a striker a priority, signing Bundesliga star striker Andrej Kramaric from Hoffenheim for £21 million.

Benitez also signed Championship star Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn Rovers for £19.5 million and promising Scottish midfielder Roddy MacGregor for £1.1 million, in addition to Kramaric.

Their defensive options were bolstered as well, with experienced defender Felipe joining from Atletico Madrid for for £5.25 million, bringing their total January investment to £46.85 million.

£375k (£550k) (West Bromwich Albion)

(AZ Alkmaar) – £3.8 million (£4.7 million)

Doncaster Rovers are a football club based in Doncaster, England. – Make a loan Salomon Rondon, who had a difficult start to life at the Blues, was sold halfway through his first season for a cost that rose to £4.7 million, thanks to the additions of Kramaric and Brereton Diaz in attack.

Jonjoe Kenny was transferred to West Bromwich Albion for a cost of £550,000, and teenage defender Ryan Astley was loaned out for six months. “The summary has come to an end.”