Everton’s January transfer conundrum might be solved with a £13 million deal and a cunning loan.

Everton are assessing their options ahead of the January transfer window, according to The Washington Newsday, with two positions at the forefront of negotiations.

The current focus is on bringing in a new winger and box-to-box midfielder, however due to financial fair play limitations, funds are limited.

The club’s financial strings will have been lightened to some extent by the summer sales of large earners like Bernard and James Rodriguez, but the club will almost certainly need to make more sales or loans to replenish their kitty in January.

While it’s difficult to forecast the type of player Everton will be able to sign because the amount of money available is unknown, there are two names that would undoubtedly tick the boxes for the Blues on the pitch.

Everton’s midfield was easily penetrated in Monday night’s defeat to Wolves, highlighting how vulnerable this section of Rafael Benitez’s team is without the big Abdoulaye Doucoure.

As a result, Monaco’s is a player who should be high on Everton’s possible target list.

The 22-year-projected old’s value is roughly £13 million, which is a realistic fee worth stretching to if Everton can afford it.

He’s a lightning-quick and fluid player who excels at cleaning up danger ahead of a defense. He averaged 8.15 duels per 90 minutes last season, with a success rate of nearly 67 percent. Doucoure, on the other hand, averaged 6.1 per 90 and had a 68 percent success rate.

His ability to not only block an opponent’s strike but also launch one in the other direction is another enticing trait. Last season, he finished third in the Monaco squad in terms of progressive passes and carries.

Although he does not have a lot of goals or assists due to where he plays on the pitch, his diverse skill set allows him to play in a variety of positions around the midfield, which is something that many current Everton midfielders lack.

With several roles to fill and limited cash, taking advantage of the loan market could be advantageous in the long run.