Everton’s January recruitment links to Aaron Ramsey and Luka Jovic raise the same old questions.

It’s nearly impossible to foresee how a transfer will go. There are numerous reasons why a move may succeed or fail.

Evertonians, on the other hand, have perhaps become more educated and suspicious than most fanbases in the previous five years when it comes to players being linked.

It appears that red flags can be recognized immediately based on a fast examination of a claimed charge, salary, or injury record. The advantages and disadvantages of a transition can be quickly calculated. When you’ve been stung before, you quickly learn how to avoid being stung again.

Since Farhad Moshiri joined at Goodison Park in 2016, the Blues have spent £500 million on players, yet the team has remained stagnant. Everton has actually regressed in terms of league position.

Due to Financial Fair Play constraints, new manager Rafa Benitez and Director of Football Marcel Brands had to be thrifty in the summer, bringing in five players for a total of £1.5 million.

Everton supporters will tell you that transfer fees are meaningless and that there is no correlation between how much you pay for a player and how good they are.

Davy Klaassen, for example, joined Everton for £23.6 million in 2017 but left after only seven Premier League games 13 months later.

After that, there’s Andros Townsend. The winger, who had spent the entirety of his Premier League career at Crystal Palace in the bottom half of the standings, was available at the age of 30.

As a result, even though it was a free move, several Blues were hesitant to sign him. How would he help Everton, and what did it say about the club’s desire if he made such a move?

Townsend, on the other hand, has four goals and three assists for the Blues so far this season, proving any naysayers wrong.

Demarai Gray, who joined Everton for for £1.5 million – the amount required to activate his release clause from Bayer Leverkusen – has been a revelation, adding a whole new dimension to the team with his pace, talent, and creativity.