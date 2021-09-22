Everton’s James Rodriguez is the latest player to join Al-Rayyan.

James Rodriguez is getting closer to joining Al-Rayyan in Qatar.

This week, the 30-year-old has been in the Middle East negotiating a move away from Everton.

And there is a growing belief that a deal will be reached today.

Rafa Benitez placed Rodriguez available for sale this summer, but the Colombian was unable to reach an agreement with any of the interested clubs.

However, the club’s highest-paid player, who earns around £200,000 per week, is on the verge of leaving Goodison Park.

Rodriguez only joined Everton in September, but his future was cast into doubt after Carlo Ancelotti’s sudden exit in June.

And the appointment of Benitez, who had a tense relationship with the playmaker at Real Madrid, sealed the playmaker’s fate.

Rodriguez has skill, but with questions about his fitness and ability to fully buy into Benitez’s methods – not to mention his high salaries – he was warned he might leave.

After failed attempts to sign with Porto, AC Milan, and Basaksehir, a move to Al-Rayyan is nearing completion.