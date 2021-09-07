Everton’s injury could compel Rafa Benitez to make a change as a result of transfer selection problems.

Everton will play Burnley in the Premier League on Monday night.

By the time Rafa Benitez’s side takes the field at Goodison Park, it will have been more than two weeks since their last match, a 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Amex.

Even if there hasn’t been much going on on the field recently, there has been plenty going on off it.

Everton’s summer transfer business came to a close last Tuesday with the signing of Salomon Rondon from Dalian Pro.

After working together at Newcastle United and the Chinese Super League team, the 31-year-old will reconnect with Blues manager Rafa Benitez.

Benitez made his seventh summer signing in a window in which the club’s expenditure was restricted due to Financial Fair Play Regulations.

While Moise Kean and Niels Nkounkou made temporary moves to Juventus and Standard Liege, respectively, the most high-profile departures on deadline day were Moise Kean and Niels Nkounkou.

Despite rumors associating him with a move elsewhere throughout the summer, James Rodriguez remained at the club.

Rafa Benitez will have to make some difficult selection decisions when his team takes against the Clarets as a result of all of this.

Although, given his recent form, it’s difficult to imagine Jordan Pickford not starting the game.

On Sunday night, though, Benitez was dealt a new injury worry when it was revealed that Seamus Coleman had sustained an injury while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

The full-back has been assessed at USM Finch Farm, according to the Blues, but no further information on his current status has been released.

Everton failed to sign a right-back during the summer season, so Benitez may have to rely on Jonjoe Kenny to fill in for Coleman, with Lucas Digne likely to start at left-back.

At the Amex, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate were given the nod, but the return of Ben Godrey might see him start for the first time this season in place of Keane, who has had a difficult start to the season.

If Yerry Mina recovers from the minor injury that forced him to miss the Brighton. “The summary has come to an end.”