Everton’s George Finney Joins Ayr United on Loan for Development

Everton’s promising young talent, George Finney, has made the move to Ayr United on a loan deal for the remainder of the 2025/26 season. The 18-year-old right wing-back becomes Scott Brown’s first signing in the January transfer window, and he is eager to make a significant impact in the Scottish Championship.

Big Step for the Youngster

Finney, who has been highly regarded for his powerful playing style, sees this move as a vital step in his development. He described it as a chance to experience “men’s football” and acknowledged the importance of playing in competitive matches with real stakes.

“Having games that mean something and competing for three points in front of a crowd will be huge for my development,” Finney told the Ayrshire Post. “This is my first proper loan and time away from home. I’m moving up to Ayr with my girlfriend, Kenzie, and I see it as a chance to properly grow and mature while I’m here.”

Finney, a former winger converted into a wing-back, also expressed his excitement to contribute to Ayr United’s attack, hoping to make a mark with goals and assists. “I like to get forward and put crosses into the box at every opportunity,” he said. “Hopefully I can chip in with some goals and assists.”

Scott Brown’s Confidence in Finney

Ayr United manager Scott Brown was also enthusiastic about the new signing, praising Finney’s potential and his ability to contribute immediately. “George has got a big future and he’s one that will excite our fans. He’s powerful and likes to drive forward at every opportunity, so he’ll give us a big threat down that right side,” Brown noted.

Finney will be stepping in to fill a gap left by the long-term injury to Dylan Watret, with Brown identifying the right wing-back position as a key area to reinforce. “Missing Dylan for the rest of the season is a big blow, so it’s a position we needed to address,” Brown added. “In George, I think we’ve got a right good one.”

The young defender’s loan spell comes at a crucial time for both player and club, and the move could prove to be a game-changer as Ayr United aim to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season.