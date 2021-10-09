Everton’s four transfer flops that earned a second shot at the club.

Do you recall Diniyar Bilyaletdinov?

In some ways, it’s probably for the best that I haven’t had to put out that name too frequently in this position – but in my mind, he’s an undervalued Everton player.

Whether or not he qualifies as a “flop” is debatable, but in a perfect world, he would have been a valuable contributor to the team… if he had only played in the appropriate position.

Of course, the Blues had Tim Cahill lined up as an attacking midfielder at the time, so David Moyes’ decision to move the Russia international out wide makes sense.

Is it a coincidence, though, that all of Bilyaletdinov’s spectacular goals came from that center area?

I’d have been all for his receiving another chance and being cast in a role where he might have made a meaningful difference.

Jones, Adam

Nikola Vlasic was labeled an Everton transfer flop, but the young Croatian was merely a victim of circumstance at Goodison Park.

Vlasic joined Everton in the summer of 2017 after excelling for Hadjuk Split against the Toffees. He joined with Wayne Rooney and Davy Klaassen, two players ahead of him in the pecking order for the pocket behind the striker.

Vlasic possessed superb feet and a low center of gravity, allowing him to jink in and out of tackles with ease. However, he failed to make an impression in the Premier League after being forced to play out wide for the majority of his 12 outings, wasting his clear potential.

Since then, he has been a revelation for CSKA Moscow, even scoring against Real Madrid in the Champions League. He is now back in the Premier League, and Everton’s loss might be West Ham’s gain.

Bretland, Elliott

With his goal off the bench on his debut in the 4-0 thrashing of Man City, he set high standards for himself, and while he was far from Ronald Koeman’s biggest flop, Ademola Lookman’s Everton career was no less disappointing.

It was smart business to pay £22.5 million for the winger, and his subsequent performances do not imply that Marcel Brands made a mistake by agreeing. “The summary has come to an end.”