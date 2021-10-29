Everton’s ‘forgotten’ victory put an end to David Moyes’s two-month nightmare.

It wasn’t attractive, the match-winner was never widely praised at the club, and the result didn’t signal the end of the team’s woes, but October 29 marks the anniversary of one of David Moyes’ most significant Everton victories.

On this day in 2005, two minutes before halftime at St Andrew’s, Simon Davies tried his luck with a shot from nearly 30 yards out that bounced viciously past Birmingham City goalkeeper Maik Taylor and into the net.

It appeared to be a tremendously ambitious endeavor, but you can’t win the lottery if you don’t purchase a ticket, and the Blues – who were wearing grey on this occasion – were due some good fortune after the way things had been going for them.

Steve Bruce’s side pushed for an equaliser, and Emile Heskey and Jermaine Pennant, both former Liverpool players, came near only to be denied by Nigel Martyn as the visitors held fast.

Everton moved off the bottom of the standings as a result of the win, with their opponents taking their position at the bottom.

Moyes is currently enjoying a renaissance almost two decades after first becoming a Premier League manager, having guided West Ham United into the top four and becoming the first opposing manager to defeat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the League Cup in over five years, since United defeated them 1-0 on October 26, 2016.

When Moyes was in charge at Goodison Park and the purse strings were tight, he would refer to facing the financial muscle of nouveau riche City as “taking a knife to a gun fight,” but before their rivals from down the East Lancs Road had even landed their UAE Sugar Daddies, Moyes had guided the cash-strapped Blues to the Champions League, or at least the qualifying round for it.

Everton completed one of the Premier League’s most remarkable year-on-year improvements as they finished fourth above their Champions League-winning neighbors, who were, of course, managed by Rafa Benitez, just a year after their nadir of finishing 17th with just 39 points – a position confirmed with a 5-1 defeat at City – just a year after their nadir of finishing 17th with just 39 points – a position confirmed with a 5-1 defeat at City.

