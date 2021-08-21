Everton’s first proper away day in 18 months was at Leeds United, with Wayne Rooney, Nigel Martyn, and the first proper Everton away day in 18 months.

This weekend, Everton play their first top-flight encounter in front of home fans in almost 17-and-a-half years at Leeds United.

While one of Everton’s most memorable victories — a 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the 1995 FA Cup semi-final – the Blues have found Elland Road to be significantly less welcoming when facing their West Yorkshire opponents.

Last season’s 2-1 victory was only the Blues’ second in a league match at the venue since 1951, with only one win in their previous 37 top-flight outings.

Of course, the loss of home advantage as a result of the global coronavirus epidemic resulted in a number of historic outcomes.

Leeds won their first league game at Goodison Park in 30 years, while Everton won for the first time at the Emirates Stadium (first away to Arsenal since 1996) and first time at Anfield in almost 21 years, while also losing a league game at home to Fulham for the first time in their history.

However, in a similar vein to the two clubs’ most recent Premier League clashes with fans present, Elland Road should see a crowd of roughly 40,000 this time, with the visiting Blues enjoying their first away day since a 3-2 loss at Arsenal on February 23, 2020.

Despite a 2-1 League Cup defeat at Elland Road in 2012, Everton fans last visited the stadium for a Premier League match on April 13, 2004.

In the world of football, Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal were a month away from becoming the first team to go the entire Premier League season undefeated since Preston North End in the inaugural 1888/89 season, while Middlesbrough had just won the League Cup, their first major trophy in their 128-year history.

McFly’s song Five Colors in Her Hair was at the top of the charts, the London skyscraper 30 St Mary Axe (commonly known as “The Gherkin”) was nearing completion, and the nation was mourning the death of Caron Keating, daughter of fellow television presenter Gloria Hunniford, who had lost her battle with breast cancer. “The summary has come to an end.”