Everton’s first Premier League season under Rafa Benitez is expected to be successful, as the Spaniard’s bold attitude is rewarded.

Everton will make their Premier League debut under Rafa Benitez on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Southampton at Goodison Park in their first competitive match of the season.

So far this summer, the Toffees have brought in three new players, with Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend joining on a free transfer, as well as Demarai Gray joining for £2 million from Bayer Leverkusen.

Richarlison’s availability this weekend will provide Everton a lift after the Brazilian helped his country win gold at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this summer.

So, given the additions made prior to the league’s start this weekend, how will Everton’s 2021/22 season look?

We used the Football Manager 2021 editor to update the database with the right teams for the 2021/22 Premier League season, as well as place a transfer embargo on all teams in the division so that their squads remained the same throughout the simulation.

Let’s take a look at Football Manager 2021’s best XI at the end of the 2021/22 simulated season, based on performances, statistics, and other factors.

Everton’s strongest XI for the 2021/22 season is as follows:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored 17 goals in 34 league games for Everton in the 2021/22 season, was the club’s highest scorer in all competitions.

Alex Iwobi led the way in terms of assists, with nine to go with his seven goals, as the Nigerian had a fantastic season under Benitez.

Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez was the club’s top performance during the season, posting a match rating of 7.46 in just 28 Premier League appearances.

So, how did Everton fare during our Premier League mock season?

The Premier League table at the end of the 2021/22 season looked like this.

Everton finished sixth, separating the two north London clubs, and qualified for the Europa League for the first time since the 2013/14 campaign.

In total, Benitez’s team scored 63 points. “The summary has come to an end.”